Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has joined the Big Bash League outfit Adelaide Strikers as an assistant coach ahead of the new season

By ANI Published Date - 01:20 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Adelaide: Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has joined the Big Bash League (BBL) outfit Adelaide Strikers as an assistant coach ahead of the new season. Former Australia pacer and Strikers coach Jason Gillespie feels Paine, who retired from first-class cricket at the end of last season, can turn out to be beneficial for the franchise.

“Tim has all the skills to be a fantastic coach. The experience he will bring is sure to help our players in all facets of the game and bring more positive elements to the way we play,” Gillespie said in a statement by Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

Paine is one of the most experienced players in Australian cricket, with over 400 professional games to his name which spans over an 18-year on-field career.

Paine has also been recently announced as an assistant coach for Australia A ahead of their upcoming series against New Zealand A which is set to begin next week.

Tim Nielsen, Strikers General Manager, is excited that Paine will be bringing his expertise to the Strikers this summer.

“Tim is a great addition to our team and will help us in so many ways this season. A gifted keeper and Test level batter, Tim will be invaluable working with our players both in the field and with the bat. His ability to provide effective, direct feedback is top class and we really look forward to him getting up to Adelaide,” Nielsen said.

Paine led Australia in 23 of his 35 Tests, featured 44 times in the shades of purple of Hobart Hurricanes. He ended up scoring more than 1,100 runs with 91 reading his best score. Paine stepped down from Australian captaincy in November last year amid a text-message scandal. After a while of this incident, the batter said that he is taking a break from the game for the sake of his mental health.