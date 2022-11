| Former Congress Leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy To Join Bjp On Nov 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Former Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy will join the BJP on November 25 in the presence of party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and senior State leaders will accompany Shashidhar Reddy to Delhi. Shashidhar Reddy had resigned from the Congress on November 22 after being expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities.