Former Govt whip Nalla Odelu, wife Bhaygalaxmi return to TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 AM, Wed - 5 October 22

Mancherial: Former government whip and Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu along with his wife, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bhagyalaxmi, returned from the Congress to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday. The couple joined the party in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

Odelu and Bhagyalaxmi said they were happy to have rejoined the party which gave them a political career and recognition.

The couple had joined the Congress in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi. They said they could not continue in the Congress due to internal bickering.