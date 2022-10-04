Dasara special: TRS leader distributes chicken, whisky to 200 Hamalis

TRS leader and former Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh director Rajanala Srihari on Tuesday hit national headlines after he distributed live chicken and whiskey to 200 poor Hamalis.

Srihari, who has been in social service for the last several years, said he had distributed a chicken and a quarter bottle of whisky to the poor Hamalis as the festival of Dasara is celebrated with non-vegetarian dishes and liquor.

“There is nothing wrong in distributing those. It is part of our culture,” he said, adding that he had also taken up the initiative to celebrate Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s much awaited foray into national politics.