All eyes on CM KCR as suspense continues over announcement of national party

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:53 AM, Wed - 5 October 22

TRS cutouts placed in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Party sources say Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to make an announcement on the ‘transformation of the TRS into a national political party’, followed by a formal address to the people of the country at TRS party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan.

Hyderabad: The best of Hollywood thrillers could turn pale before the suspense that is building up in Telangana over the much anticipated announcement of a national political entry by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Even as party cadre, sure of a major announcement on the day of Dasara, are gearing up for grand celebrations, the general public as well as political leaders, including those in TRS, are waiting with bated breath to know what Chandrashekhar Rao will announce on Wednesday. What is known so far is that Chandrashekhar Rao will chair an extended general body meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, slated to be held at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan.

About 283 members, including executive body members, district presidents, Parliamentarians, legislators and other elected representatives, are to attend the meeting.

Party sources say Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to make an announcement on the ‘transformation of the TRS into a national political party’, followed by a formal address to the people of the country, announcing the dawn of a new era in Indian politics.

The suspense, in fact, has been building up over the last few months, ever since the TRS supremo began visiting various States, meeting several leaders from various political parties, farmers’ union leaders and intellectuals as well as experts. The general body meeting on Wednesday is expected to be attended by several of these national leaders apart from special invitees from across the country.

Several leaders, including Janata Dal (U) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, have already arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday itself.

On the other hand, social media is rife with discussions on the possible name of the new party, whether there will be a new party, or whether the TRS will undergo a metamorphosis and become a national party. Even the potential name of the party is a topic of discussion, with speculations ranging from Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi to Bharatiya Kisan Party and so on.

The celebratory mood on the routes leading to Telangana Bhavan is to be felt, with the streets also turning pink with huge flexi banners, flags and cutouts at various junctions. Party leaders said similar arrangements were also being made in various parts of the country welcoming Chandrashekhar Rao into national politics with slogans of ‘Desh ki Netha KCR’, as they gear up for the big day on Wednesday.

Note to Our Readers:

Telangana Today will be bringing out an edition on Dasara and the newspaper will reach its readers as usual on Thursday. All the crucial developments on Wednesday will be updated on our website, www.telanganatoday.com, as well.