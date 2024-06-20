Former Indian cricketer David Johnson found dead in Bengaluru

Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
The cricketer was not keeping well for quite some time, police sources said.

Published Date - 20 June 2024, 03:58 PM
David Johnson

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment on Thursday, police said.

“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official said, adding, further investigations are on.

The cricketer was not keeping well for quite some time, police sources said.

Johnson, a former fast bowler, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, they said.

The cricketer had played two tests for India in 1996.

