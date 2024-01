| Former Karnataka Cm Jagadish Shettar Returns To Bjp After Joining Congress Last Year

Jagadish had joined Congress in April last year ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections over ticket denial.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 01:40 PM

New Delhi: Former Karnataka chief minsiter Jagadish Shettar has rejoined BJP in the presence of former CM BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President B Y Vijayendra at the party headquarters in Dehli on Thursday.

