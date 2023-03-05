Former Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao felicitated in Mancherial

Former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidysagar Rao said many countries across the world were now looking at India for preserving and following age old traditions and culture

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:27 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Former Maharashtragovernor Ch Vidysagar Rao addresses a gathering at a programme held in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: Former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said many countries across the world were now looking at India for preserving and following age old traditions and culture.

He was speaking as a chief guest of a programme (Athmeeya sammelanam) hosted by Gone Shyamsunder Rao, member of ICAR (Indian Council of Agriculture and Research) here on Sunday. The greatness of Indian culture was that it takes care of everyone, setting religious and regional barriers aside. Dr BR Ambedkar who was the architect of the Indian constitution incorporated fraternity in the text, besides freedom and equality, he said.

Also Read Animal care centre to be inaugurated in Mancherial soon

Former Peddapalli MP Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, Buddapurnima project director Mallepalli Laxmaiah and others spoke.