Former Major General Venugopal passes away

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Former Major General Chittoor Venugopal, PVSM, MVC, passed away on Tuesday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest. Commissioned into 5/1 Battalion of Gorkha Rifles in 1950, he later commanded the same battalion as a Lieutenant Colonel during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Tasked with attacking well-fortified Pakistani positions at Uthali and Darsana in Jassore in Eastern Sector, he laid a meticulous plan of attack and captured two important positions which caused the enemy to withdraw. The battalion then pursued the withdrawing enemy and captured Jhenida Post, Jessore within three days. For his leadership and planning that resulted in large military gains, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), the second-highest gallantry award.

Post retirement, he led a bachelor life in the White House at Tirupati. His last journey was curtailed due to Covid pandemic and the ceremonial wreath laying was organised at Tirupati, with limited attendance of relatives, civil dignitaries and armed forces veterans.

