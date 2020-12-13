Sword of Honour for Hyderabad lad

Driven by his desire to serve the motherland and also excel in the endeavour, R Rishab Shankar not only joined the Army but during the cadets training, achieved every cadet’s aspiration of bagging the Sword of Honour.

Hyderabad: This Hyderabad lad is going great guns.

Driven by his desire to serve the motherland and also excel in the endeavour, R Rishab Shankar not only joined the Army but during the cadets training, achieved every cadet’s aspiration of bagging the Sword of Honour.

A resident of Yapral in the city, Rishab was among the 30 Gentlemen Cadets of Technical Entry Scheme course who passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) here on Saturday. As commissioned officers in the rank of Lieutenant, they joined the proud fraternity of the office cadre of the Indian Army at a passing out parade reviewed by MCEME Commandant and Colonel Commandant of Corps of EME, Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, at Cariappa Drill Square of CTW, Secunderabad.

Rishab Shankar bagged the prestigious Sword of Honour amongst all CTWs by standing first in the overall order of merit. Not just that, he also secured gold and bronze medal from the MCEME during the passing out parade ceremony.

“My father Lt Colonel Ravi Shankar retired from the Army. He has been my motivation. I started my journey when I saw my father in the uniform and decided to join the Army,” says Rishab speaking to ‘Telangana Today’.

The process at CTW, MCEME taught him a lot. “Apart from military training, they taught engineering courses,” he says.

In a message to the youth, Rishab says the Army is the best. It is not a profession, it is a way of life. “I wanted to serve the nation and I have chosen the Army,” he says and adds, “the Army gives a different experience with which one can get anywhere.”

Rishab has been commissioned into Gorkha Rifles (GR), ranked high among world’s toughest soldiers. “After completing one more year of technical and military training at MCEME, I will move to my unit next December,” he adds.

