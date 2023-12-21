Former minister Harish Rao slams CM’s statements

Intervening during the short discussion on the white paper issued on power sector, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister must be upset with the fact that the Congress failed in these segments

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:19 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy finding fault with the members representing Siddipet, Gajwel and the South Zone of Hyderabad for non-payment of power bill dues in these constituencies, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said this would amount to an attack on the people in these constituencies.

Intervening during the short discussion on the white paper issued on power sector, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister must be upset with the fact that the Congress failed in these segments. He said there was no point in blaming the people of constituencies. The outstanding of pending bills mentioned by the Chief Minister could be because of pendency from either any of the local industrial units or any lift irrigation scheme.

Also Read Nalgonda Debate: Jagadish Reddy takes on Komatireddy brothers

Joining issue with the Chief Minister as he referred to BRS allying with different parties including the MIM, Congress and TDP in different elections, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy had often shifted his loyalties defecting from one party to other for the sake of power. The BRS never did so for the sake of posts or power. The BRS had allied with other parties only for the sake of statehood for Telangana.

The party had an alliance with Congress in 2004 and put the demand for Telangana State in the common minimum program. As the Congress Party had deceived Telangana, “we preferred the TDP to ally with for the sake of statehood. The party was ultimately successful in realising Telangana State, he asserted.