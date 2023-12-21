Nalgonda Debate: Jagadish Reddy takes on Komatireddy brothers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: It was a slugfest between the Komatireddy brothers and former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, all from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, in the Assembly on Thursday, during the short discussion on Telangana State Power sector on Thursday.

It all begun when Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that Jagadish Reddy had amassed Rs.10,000 crore with rampant corruption in the power sector. The Yadadri plant works were awarded to BHEL on nomination basis without floating tenders, he alleged.

“Along with Jagadish Reddy, the former Miryalguda MLA also minted money by executing sub contracts,” Venkat Reddy alleged, prompting BRS members, including former IT Minister KT Rama Rao and others, to raise objections and appeal to Speaker G Prasad Kumar to refrain the Minister from making personal attacks.

However, the Minister continued his tirade and said the BRS government never supplied 24 hours of free power. The power sector in the State was in doldrums due to unscientific decisions taken by the BRS government, he alleged, also saying that former TSGENCO and TRANSO CMD D Prabhakar Rao was invited for a meeting but he did not turn up. He also alleged that when he inspected sub stations, the log books were shifted to Hyderabad.

Responding strongly, Jagadish Reddy challenged the government to order a probe with sitting judge or constitute a commission to verify the facts. “If there any irregularities in the projects, the guilty should be punished. At the same time, members should also be punished for making baseless allegations,” he said.

Adding fuel to the fire, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said the BRS would vanish from the State and that even God could not save them from going to jail. He also alleged that the former Energy Minister had amassed wealth within a short span of time. Taking serious objection, BRS Members again appealed to the Speaker to let the former Minister speak. While, BRS MLA KP Vivekanand went up to the well, Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy brought him back to the seat.

Reacting to the allegations, Jagadish Reddy said it was unfortunate that people, who shift loyalties from one party to another for contracts, were preaching about ethics. Countering his comments, Rajgopal Reddy said he had shifted parties only for the people’s cause and had resigned from the party membership before joining the other party.