Former minister Kamatham Ram Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: A senior most politician and former minister Kamatham Ram Reddy passed away after prolonged illness in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was 83.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled his death and ordered that a state funeral be accorded to the veteran political leader. His funeral will be held in Mahabubnagar district tomorrow.

Ram Reddy, represented Parigi constituency thrice and was a cabinet minister thrice. He was ailing for sometime and was away from active politics. A veteran Congress leader, he shifted to the BJP in 2014 . Later he joined TRS but was away from active politics. He served in the cabinets of Jalagam Vengala Rao, N Janardhan Reddy and K Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy.

He was first elected from Parigi as an Independent in 1967 and later as Congress candidate in 1972 and 1989. He was also an MLC.

