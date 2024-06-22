Former Ministers meet assault victim in Nagarkurnool

The BRS also extended financial assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh to Eshwaramma, who was tied up, disrobed and tortured by three persons after she did not turn for work on an agricultural field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 08:59 PM

Nagarkurnool: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday said the ruling Congress party was trying to rescue the prime accused in the Chenchu tribal woman assault case by changing names of the accused in the case.

Former Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, former MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and others met Eshwaramma, the Chenchu tribal woman, who is undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool. The BRS also extended financial assistance of Rs.1.50 lakh to Eshwaramma, who was tied up, disrobed and tortured by three persons after she did not turn for work on an agricultural field.

Speaking to media persons, Harshavardhan Reddy alleged that attempts were being made to save the key accused in the case. The victim had openly told the former Ministers that the key accused was Shiva and that the name was changed as Shivamma when a case was registered, he said. This incident reflects the law and order situation in Kollapur. Appeals have been made to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order a thorough inquiry into the crimes and atrocities in Kollapur, he said.

The State government should extend financial assistance of Rs.50 lakh to the victim, besides ensuring that their land was returned to them, he said, with the BRS leaders assuring Eshwaramma that the party would stand by her and her family till justice was delivered to her by the State government.