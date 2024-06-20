Telangana: Tribal woman assaulted for not turning up for work in Nagarkurnool

According to reports, Eddanna and Eshwaramma had taken three acres of land on lease from Bandi Venkateshu and Bandi Shivudu. Since the last few years, they were working in their fields as bonded labour.

Updated On - 20 June 2024, 08:13 PM

Nagarkurnool: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old Chenchu tribal woman was assaulted by three persons after she failed to turn up for work after taking advance at Molachintalapally village of Kollapur mandal in the district. The accused disrobed her, tied her to a tree, burnt her private parts and rubbed chilly powder into her eyes, with the brutal torture going on for nearly a week.The incident came to light on Wednesday night, when locals approached the police, who rescued her from the trio.

According to the police, K Eddanna and K Eshwaramma used to work as labourers after taking money in advance from people. The couple accepted to work for one Bandi Venkatesh and took money but Eshwaramma did not turn up after working for a few days, reportedly after a fight with Eddanna. In a fit of rage, Eshwaramma left to her parents’ home. When Venkatesh learnt that she was not turning up for work, he along with his associates forcibly brought her back and held her captive, according to Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad.

The accused and his associates are said to have disrobed her and tied her to a tree, after which they unleashed the week-long brutal torture, burning her private parts and thighs, and rubbing chili powder in her eyes. As the locals approached the Kollapur police on Wednesday night, a team immediately went to the location and rescued Eshwaramma from the accused, the SP said.

Following a complaint by Eddanna, a case has been registered under IPC section 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty and 376 (punishment for rape). A case has also been filed under the SC /ST Atrocities Act. Four persons have been taken into custody and investigation was under progress, he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who is Kollapur MLA, spoke to Gaikwad over phone and sought details of the case. Stern action should be taken against the accused and all measures should be initiated to ensure such incidents do not recur, the Minister said, assuring that the government would support the victim.