Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away: Reports

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:36 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: According to Pakistan media, former President Pervez Musharraf passed away at 78 in his residence. He died due to cardiac arrest.

Prevez was born on August 11, 1943 at Delhi, British India (present-day India) and served as President of Pakistan from June 20, 2001 to August 18, 2008.

However, official sources have not confirmed the death so far.

