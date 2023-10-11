Former YSRCP MLA terms CID interrogation of Nara Lokesh ‘Political Vendetta’

Dragging Lokesh into false cases is a political vendetta. He was not involved in the Inner Ring Road scam. I am questioning CID officials if they can show me the ring road, said former YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh independent MLA and former YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party over CID’s interrogation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh in the alleged ‘Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam’ case, stating that “dragging” Lokesh into false cases is a “political vendetta”.

“Dragging Lokesh into false cases is a political vendetta. He was not involved in the Inner Ring Road scam. I am questioning CID officials if they can show me the ring road. If the ring road is not laid down yet, how can the corruption worth crores take place? Due to political vendetta, Nara Lokesh and his father Chandrababu Naidu are being threatened by these false cases”, Sridevi said while speaking to ANI in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada.

Taking a dig at Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said, “Jagan government is afraid of Chandrababu Naidu”.

Earlier, the CID in Andhra Pradesh served a notice on TDP leader Nara Lokesh in connection with the Amaravati Inner Ring Road ‘scam’ case.

Meanwhile, Lokesh arrived at the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Tadeaplli for a second-day interrogation in the Inner Ring road case earlier today.

CID added Nara Lokesh as A-14 (Accused 14) in the Inner Ring Road alignment case.

After the questioning by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) about alleged irregularities in the Inner Ring Road case, Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh said, “I have nothing to hide.” Amid the political turmoil in the state, TDP Supremo Chandrababu Naidu continues to be in judicial custody.

Naidu was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month in connection with the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case.

Naidu’s quash petition filed in the Supreme Court will now be heard on Friday. Naidu had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the dismissal of the case registered by the CID.

The two-judge bench, after hearing the arguments on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing to October 13.

