Fortnite giving 2-month Disney Plus subscription free for in-game purchases

San Francisco: The popular mobile game Fortnite developer Epic Games announced a new promotion that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of the streaming service for free.

The offer is valid November 10th starting at 7 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) through December 31st for players 18 years old or older in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney Plus is available, The Verge reported.

Any real-money purchases made in Fortnite beginning November 6th, including the purchase of its-in game V-Bucks currency, will qualify users for the offer.

However, purchases made with V-Bucks are not eligible.

According to the company, once the two-month Disney Plus trial ends, users will be charged the monthly rate for a subscription unless they cancel.

Also, Fortnite lovers who use Apple devices may soon play the popular game once again courtesy the Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming service that runs in the web browser Safari, the BBC reported.

Nvidia currently offers ‘GeForce Now’ for Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers.

Epic Games, developer of popular game Fortnite which is locked in a battle with Apple, last month filed another case against the company.

In the latest salvo, Epic Games said Epic did not ‘steal’ anything that belonged to Apple.

The latest Epic move against Apple after a US judge ruled in October that Apple can keep blocking the popular game Fortnite permanently but restrained the Cupertino-based iPhone maker from retaliating against the open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine owned by Epic Games which is also the developer of Fortnite.