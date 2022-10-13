Fortress FC rout Gajwel FC at TFA Futsal Championship

Hyderabad: Fortress FC crushed Gajwel FC 4-0 in the inaugural match of the 2nd Telangana Football Association (TFA) Futsal Championship held at the Fortress Futsal Ground, Secunderabad on Thursday.

In another match, Speedforce FC recorded a narrow 4-3 win against Little Star Academy at the Skykings Football Academy ground. A total of eight teams from across the State are vying for the top honours. The winner of the tournament will participate in the upcoming All India Futsal Championship, which will be organised by All India Football Federation (AIIF) in New Delhi.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Pradeep Reddy, owner of the Skykings Football Academy and Dinakaran Vijay, head of the Bike Riding Association for Hyderabad.

Results: Fortress FC bt Gajwel FC 4-0; Speedforce FC bt Little Star Academy 4-3