Forum of Regulators approves interim reports of working groups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 10:21 PM

Hyderabad: The 92nd meeting of the Forum of Regulators (FOR) on Monday took important decisions on Model Supply Code and approved the interim reports of three important working groups of FOR pertaining to encouragement of hydro power, renewable energy in the country and harmonisation of Electricity Rules and Regulations.

The meeting hosted by the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission ( TGERC )discussed issues related to various new norms brought in the Electricity(Amendment)Rules, 2022, including installation and operations of meters.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and FOR chairperson Jishnu Barua said the Forum, conceived under the Electricity Act, 2003 serves as a vibrant platform for experience sharing amongst the electricity regulators and harmonisation of regulations across the country.

TGERC chairman T Sriranga Rao said the collective wisdom of all the Commissions had been positively impacting the power sector in the country. Referring to the net zero ambition of India in general and Telangana in particular and the efforts taken by TGERC in achieving these ambitions, he said the Commission had taken several steps keeping the consumers of prime importance and created awareness about renewable energy.

Consumer awareness programs were conducted in all the districts of the State to make them aware of various aspects, including consumer rights, he said, adding that keeping in view of environment and sustainability requirements, the commission had gone for a green building with zero discharge and net zero energy, making it the first such building in the country.

The meeting discussed removal of difficulties in complying with union government notification for installation of smart meters with prepayment features. It also deliberated on whether the State Electricity Regulatory Commission must adhere to Central Electricity Authority(CEA) regulations and Ministry of Power notification, overriding the provisions of the ElectricityAct, 2003.

The distribution licensees of Telangana also made a brief presentation on the power sector scenario in the State detailing installed capacity of various sources of power, including thermal, hydro and renewable energy ; the steps taken by the State government , the State Regulator and the licensees to be energy rich, including online apps for grievance redressal.