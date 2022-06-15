Foundation laid for Integrated command control centre in Karimnagar

Published Date - 10:49 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar laid the foundation stone for Integrated Command Control Centre at Telangana chowk here on Wednesday. The Centre will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 94.99 crore under the Karimnagar City Renovation programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that 335 HD cameras, 85 automatic traffic controlling systems, 85 red light violation cameras, 174 automatic number plate recognition cameras, 85 vehicle detection cameras, 10 environment sensors, and 150 Wi-Fi hotspots will be set up across the town.

The traffic signalling system would work depending on the flow of traffic. If a vehicle jumps the traffic signal, red light violation and vehicle detection cameras would catch the number plate of the particular vehicle and send a message to the RTA office. For the first time in the country, ten environment sensors will be set up in the town, he informed and added that sensors would frequently update the pollution and moisture levels of the town. Informing that free Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to the people of the town, he said that initially, facilities would be provided in 15 places.

As part of the solid waste management programme, all vehicles carrying garbage would be geo-tagged. Earlier, the Minister inspected the ongoing works of a walking track being developed with Rs 1 crore near the Lower Manair Dam police outpost. He instructed officials to plant saplings on either side of the track. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, MCK commissioner Seva Islawath and others were present.