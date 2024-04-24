Father, son drowned in LMD in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 03:24 PM

Karimnagar: Father and son drowned in Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Vachunur of Thimmapur mandal on Wednesday.

According to police, a resident of Gundlapalli of Ganneruvaram mandal, Chada Ranga Reddy along with his two sons went to LMD to teach swimming to his sons. He is the correspondent of RK School.

First, Ranga Reddy along with his younger son got down into the water by asking the elder one to stay on the bank. Both went deep inside the water and drowned as the depth of water was high.

Panicked elder son raised the alarm. Local people rushed to the spot and fished out bodies from the waters. Police began an investigation by registering the case.