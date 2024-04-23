| Telangana Five Bjp Candidates To File Nomination In Next Two Days

According to BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha and Adilabad candidate G Nagesh would file their nomination on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 April 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP candidates for Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli will be filing their nomination on Wednesday and Thursday. The last date for filing nominations is April 25.

According to BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, Hyderabad candidate K Madhavi Latha and Adilabad candidate G Nagesh would file their nomination on Wednesday. Arvind Dharmapuri, Bandi Sanjay and G Srinivas would file their nomination from Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli constituencies respectively on Thursday.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur would take part in the nomination rally of Madhavi Latha, while External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar would accompany Nagesh to file nomination in Adilabad.

On April 25, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami would take part in the nomination rally of Arvind in Nizamabad. On the same day Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel would be present in the nomination rally of Sanjay and also address a public meeting in Karimnagar. He would also address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool.

BJP Legislature Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy and MLA Harish Babu would accompany Adilabad party candidate Srinivas to file his nomination.