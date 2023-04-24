Four arrested for cricket betting in Mahabubabad

Task Force along with the local Town police arrested four people for allegedly organising cricket betting and seized Rs 5.50 lakh
Mahabubabad: The Task Force along with the local Town police arrested four people for allegedly organising cricket betting and seized Rs 5.50 lakh from them here on Monday.
The arrested were V Ramakrishna, T Vikram, Ch Praveen and Anand Kiran. Two of them were from Andhra Pradesh.
SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said V Ramakrishna from Eluru was the main organiser (punter) of the betting with the help of others. “Ramakrishna used to note down the amount put on a team, and the amount promised/won will be sent to people who bet money via online,” he said.