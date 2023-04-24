Four arrested for cricket betting in Mahabubabad

Task Force along with the local Town police arrested four people for allegedly organising cricket betting and seized Rs 5.50 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: The Task Force along with the local Town police arrested four people for allegedly organising cricket betting and seized Rs 5.50 lakh from them here on Monday.

The arrested were V Ramakrishna, T Vikram, Ch Praveen and Anand Kiran. Two of them were from Andhra Pradesh.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawar said V Ramakrishna from Eluru was the main organiser (punter) of the betting with the help of others. “Ramakrishna used to note down the amount put on a team, and the amount promised/won will be sent to people who bet money via online,” he said.