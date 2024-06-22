| Four Arrested For Killing 32 Year Old Near Wine Shop At Mallepally

Four arrested for killing 32-year-old near wine shop at Mallepally

Five days ago, Aleem beat up Shahed near Public Gardens over some issue. Feeling humiliated, Shahed planned to kill Aleem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 01:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Asifnagar police on Saturday arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a man reported at Mallepally on Wednesday night.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Omer Bin Hussain alias Shahed (29), Mohd Khaja alias Pasha (32), Shaik Feroz Pasha (30) and Syed Ghouse (32), all residents of Karwan Asifnagar.

According to D Uday Kumar Reddy, DCP (South West), the victim, Shaik Ali alias Aleem, (32), was a history sheeter under Habeebnagar police station limits and was involved in several mobile phone snatching cases.

“Aleem used to consume liquor regularly and pick up a quarrel with the suspects over trivial issues. At times, he snatched away money from them for buying liquor,” said the official.

Five days ago, Aleem beat up Shahed near Public Gardens over some issue. Feeling humiliated after being thrashed, Shahed planned to kill Aleem. With the help of his associates, he planned to kill the victim.

“On knowing that Aleem was sitting near a liquor shop at Mallepally, the four suspects — Shahed, Pasha, Feroz and Ghouse rushed there in an auto rickshaw. Shahed got down from the auto and took a knife using which he attacked Aleem leading to his death,” said Uday Kumar Reddy.

The officials said Shahed, Pasha and Ghouse are having a criminal record and were involved in several cases.