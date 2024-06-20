Drunk man stabbed to death near wine shop in Hyderabad

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31).

By ANI Updated On - 20 June 2024, 12:27 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons in the Asif Nagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to the police, he was allegedly consuming alcohol near a wine shop in Asif Nagar, when he was attacked by several unidentified persons.

Inspector Venkateshwarlu of Asif Nagar police station said a total of three people have been identified in connection with the case and the body of the deceased has been shifted for postmortem.

“The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31). He was consuming alcohol near a wine shop. Unidentified persons suddenly came and stabbed him. We identified three accused and the probe is on. The deceased’s body has been shifted for postmortem,” the official told reporters.

Further investigation is underway in the case and more details are awaited.