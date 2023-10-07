Four arrested for printing, circulating fake Indian, Nepalese currency

New Delhi: Four men were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes of India and Nepal, police said on Saturday.

The accused are Uttar Pradesh residents Chhavi Ram (25), Aasib (37) and Imran (26) and Bihar native Dinesh Kumar Jha (25).

The case came to light when a police head constable searched the bag of a man roaming suspiciously inside the ISBT-Anand Vihar and found Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 1,22,000 (Rs 1.22 lakh) on September 28. The man was later identified as Chavi Ram, a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that Dinesh Jha was the mastermind of the gang, which was in contact with Nepal-based numbers. Later, two suppliers — Aasib and Imran — were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’ Badaun, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Chhavi Ram revealed to the police that Dinesh Jha had a huge cache of fake currency. On Wednesday, the police nabbed Dinesh Jha from his home, the officer said.

Jha disclosed that he began by smuggling FICN obtained from associates in Nepal on a 10 per cent commission, she said.

Later, he started printing fake currencies of both India and Nepal at his home. To smuggle the fake currency, he formed a gang of Chhavi Ram, Aasib, Imran, Islam — now lodged in a Bihar jail — and others, Guguloth said.

Jha was earlier arrested in a case under the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) in Bihar, the police added.

The police seized FICN with a face value of Rs 18.54 lakh and fake Nepalese tender of Rs 46.60 lakh face value, a good-quality automatic colour printer/scanner and other raw material from the accused, they added.