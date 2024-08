Four arrested for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

Bellampalli ACP A Ravi Kumar commended Mandamarri Inspector Shashidhar Reddy and Ramakrishnapur Sub-Inspector G Rajashekhar for arresting the smugglers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 07:35 PM

Bellampalli ACP Ravi Kumar produces the accused ganja smugglers before pressmen in Ramakrishnapur on Saturday.

Mancherial: Four persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja in an abandoned residential quarter of SCCL at Kanakadurga Colony in Ramakrishnapur on Saturday. A packet containing 335 grams of ganja and four mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Briefing details of the arrests, Bellampalli ACP A Ravi Kumar said that Kolipaka Aravinda Reddy from Peddampet village, and Jadi Ravi Kiran of Murmur village in Anthargaon mandal of Peddapalli district, Velpula Rakesh belonging to Adilpet village in Mandamarri mandal and Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Ramakrishnapur were apprehended while consuming and trading the contraband substance, following a tip-off.

Ravi Kumar commended Mandamarri Inspector Shashidhar Reddy and Ramakrishnapur Sub-Inspector G Rajashekhar for arresting the smugglers.