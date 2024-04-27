Four BJP candidates have over Rs. 100 crore assets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:25 PM

From Left: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Dharmapuri Arvind, K Madhavi Latha.

Hyderabad: As many as four BJP candidates out of the 17 candidates in the State have movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.100 crore.

Chevella Lok Sabha constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has emerged as the richest candidate in the election fray in the State with Rs.4,568 crore. Hyderabad constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha has a total net worth of Rs. 218.38 crore, including family-owned assets. She has liabilities to the tune of Rs. 27 crore.

Party Zaheerabad candidate BB Patil has family assets to the tune of Rs.151.68 crore, whereas, Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind has declared a total net worth of Rs.109.89 crore. His total liabilities are worth Rs. 30.67 crore.