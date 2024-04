| Amit Shah To Address Public Meeting In Siddipet On Thursday

Amit Shah to address public meeting in Siddipet on Thursday

Shah will arrive at 11 am in Siddipet and address a poll meeting at Government Degree college grounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 04:32 PM

Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet on Thursday.

Shah will arrive at 11 am in Siddipet and address a poll meeting at Government Degree college grounds. BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Medak party candidate M Raghunandan Rao and several senior leaders would attend the meeting.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel too would address rallies in Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool on Thursday. He would also take part in the nomination rally of party Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami would take part in the nomination rally of Dharmapuri Arvind in Nizamabad.