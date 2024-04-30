Congress spreading canards about BJP abolishing reservation, says Vishweshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 05:29 PM

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Parliamentary constituency Konda Vishweshwar Reddy accused Congress of disseminating misinformation regarding reservations to weaker sections for poll gain.

Addressing a rally in Parigi on Tuesday, Reddy said the BJP had no intention to scrap reservations being provided to weaker sections. “Congress is intentionally spreading lies that BJP has plans to scrap the reservations,”he said.

Stating that the BJP had highest respect for Constitution and BR Ambedkar, he alleged that the Congress Party deliberately humiliated Ambedkar during his lifetime by actively campaigning against him in the Bombay East seat, contributing to his defeat on two occasions. On the other hand, the BJP holds Ambedkar in the highest regard, venerating the “Panch dham” associated with him, he said.

“Our commitment to reservation is evident in our leadership. Our Prime Minister hails from the OBC community, the previous President was from the SC community, and the current President is a tribal woman from a remote area. We take pride in our role as providers of support to the impoverished,”he said.