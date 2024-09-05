| Four Held For Stealing Jewellery By Diverting Attention Of Sales Executives In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 06:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Central Crime Station team along with Jagadgirigutta police nabbed a four-member gang on charges of cheating sales executives of jewellery stores and stealing ornaments by diverting their attention on Thursday. Officials seized a car from them.

The arrested persons are B Dheenamma, B Nagendramma, Venkat Ravamma and B Ashok, who hail from Madira in Khammam. The absconding suspects are B Gnanamma and B Venkatapathi.

Police said the gang members divide into separate teams and visit jewelry shops posing as customers. They divert the attention of the sales executives and flee with the ornaments leaving behind fake ornaments.

The gang members were involved in similar offences earlier, they said.