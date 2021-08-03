Four held in Hyderabad for robbing people posing as cops

According to the police, the suspects and their associates target people found alone on secluded roads and rob them

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazaar police nabbed four persons on charges of robbing people posing as police personnel here on Tuesday and recovered cash, two bikes, and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Ikramuddin alias Ikram Patel (24) from Phisalabanda, Mohd Imamuddin (19) from Yakuthpura in Rein Bazaar, Mohd Ayan Khan (19) from Santhosh Nagar and Syed Ameer Wajid Ali (20), from Talabkatta.

According to the police, the suspects and their associates target people found alone on secluded roads and rob them.

“They introduce themselves as cops and ask for the valuables and gadgets of the victims. Believing them to be genuine, the victims follow their instructions. They snatch the valuables and flee from the spot,” said an official.

Recently, they robbed a construction worker from Bihar near Santosh Nagar. They threatened to harm if he approached the police. The suspects were produced before the court from remanding in judicial custody.

