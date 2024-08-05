Four injured in bus-bike mishap in Mancherial

The condition of one of them was said to be critical.

Representational Image

Mancherial: Four persons were injured when a TGRTC bus hit a motorbike, which went on to hit another two-wheeler, at Venkateshwara Talkies junction in Mancherial on Monday. The condition of one of them was said to be critical.

Mancherial Inspector R Bansilal said the injured persons were Regunta Ramesh and his daughter Deepa Sainikunta, Beerthi Naveen, all belonging to Mancherial and Naveen’s brother-in-law Bandi Mahesh of Mogullapalli in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The bus hit a motorbike on which Naveen and Mahesh were travelling when the driver lost control over the vehicle at the junction. The motorbike then hit another two-wheeler, resulting in serious injuries to Ramesh and Deepa. The four were immediately shifted to a private hospital. While Deepa was later rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar as her condition deteriorated, Ramesh was shifted to a hospital of Hyderabad for better treatment.

Deepa, who had pursued a nursing course, was on her way with her father to apply for jobs in a private hospital at the time of the accident. Naveen and Mahesh were in the town to buy a gift for their relative. The bus belonging to Mancherial depot was returning from Godavarikhani.

Based on a complaint received from Sujatha, the wife of Ramesh, a hit and run case was registered against the driver of the bus. Investigations were taken up. The bus driver was reportedly detained by police.