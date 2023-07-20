| Four Killed As Bus Collides With E Rickshawa In Up

Published Date - 08:50 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Barabanki: Four persons were killed on the Ayodhya highway in the Safdarganj area here when a state transport bus hit an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said.

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Bindara (40), Pinki (38), Vijay (45) and Chandara (60).

Five persons were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Three of them were referred to Lucknow for better treatment.