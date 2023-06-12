Man dies of suspected insect bite, wife serious in Karnataka

By IANS Updated On - 11:16 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Belagavi: A man died of suspected insect bite while his wife is battling for life at the hospital in this district of the state, sources said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Siddappa Chivatagundi, a watchman. His wife Nagavva Chivatagundi is undergoing treatment at a hospital where her condition is stated to be serious. The couple, who hail from Sanikoppa village in Bailhongal taluk, has three children.

No snake bite marks have been found on the victims’ bodies, authorities said. However, marks of a suspected insect bite could be seen. Nagavva is facing a severe breathing problem and as per the doctors at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), the chances of her survival are slim.

The incident took place on Saturday night but came to light this morning.

Siddappa was living with his wife, three children and mother at a shed on the premises of an under construction building. In the middle of the night, he told his mother that something had bitten him and went back to sleep. Suddenly, he developed breathing problems.

With the help of other watchmen, the woman rushed her son and daughter-in-law to the BIMS hospital in an ambulance.

Nagappa was declared dead at the hospital. Locals suspect it to be a case of snake bite.