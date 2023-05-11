Khammam: Wyra ACP shifts injured labourer to hospital

Khammam: Wyra ACP Rahman along with his staff came to the rescue of a labourer injured in an accident and shifted him to hospital in his vehicle for treatment.

The labourer, Bablu of Uttar Pradesh engaged in Greenfield road work on Vandanam-Kodumur stretch was injured as a cement pole fell on him because of strong winds on Thursday evening.

The ACP, who was going towards Chintakani, came to know about the accident, went to the spot and rushed the injured to Government General Hospital in his vehicle for treatment. CP Vishnu S Warrier appreciated the ACP for his humanitarian act.