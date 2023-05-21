| Four Killed Two Injured After Car Rams Auto In Medak

Medak: Four persons died in a road accident while two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding Toyota Innova hit a auto-rickshaw from behind near Narsingi in Medak district on Sunday morning.

The victims were proceeding to attend the 10th day ceremony of a relative at Pragnapur in Siddipet district. The victims were Thippa Shekhar (45), his son Yaswanth (10), and elderly couple Bala Narasaiah (71) and Manemma (62). Kavitha and her son Avinash were injured.

According to the police, the victims were living in Aluru in the Nizamabad district for a few years. Since a close relative of theirs died, they had hired an auto to travel from Aluru to Pragnapur to attend the 10th day ceremony.

The injured were shifted to the Area Hospital in Ramyampet.

