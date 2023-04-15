Nizamabad hospital video shared with false narration on social media

Nizamabad Government Hospital, Superintendent Prathima Raj said that a complaint has been registered with the police against those who are reporting with the false narration on social media only to blame the hospital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:11 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Nizamabad: A video of a person dragged by his attendants in the premises of Nizamabad Government Hospital is reported as the person was not provided with the stretcher by the hospital staff. Reacting to it, the Nizamabad Government Hospital, Superintendent Prathima Raj condemned the reports of hospital staff being negligent.

In a clarification issued by the Superintendent Prathima Raj, it is said that the patient was brought to the hospital on March 31 around 10 p.m. as he was ill. The doctors who examined him suggested that he be referred to specialists in General Medicine. Even as the staff were getting a wheelchair, the attendants dragged him to the lift and someone shot a video and shared it on social media giving a picture as if hospital staff did not provide a stretcher, which was untrue, the superintendent said.

The hospital staff later put him in a wheelchair and took him to the ward.

A complaint has been registered with the police against those who are reporting with the false narration on social media only to blame the hospital, the Superintendent added.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister T Harish Rao asked the Director of Medical Education (DMR) to inquire into the incident and submit a report to him.