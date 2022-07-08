Four meet watery grave in Delhi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:57 AM, Fri - 8 July 22

New Delhi: Four people, including minors, drowned while swimming in the Yamuna river here, an official said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a call around 1.20 a.m. about the incident stating that four people have gone missing.”It was found that around noon on Thursday, four persons aged 14-20 year had come from Loni to swim in Yamuna at Thokar number 7, Sonia Pushta, Burari,” he added.

At the instance of one of the friends of the missing people, a motorcycle was found at the Yamuna bank along with some clothes.

Around dawn, a search and rescue operation was started. “The divers have so far recovered three bodies,” the official said, adding the search operation is still underway.