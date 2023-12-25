Four members of inter-State gang arrested for duping public in Adilabad

A car, liquid cash Rs 2.10 lakh, two motorcycles and four mobiles were seized from the gang.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Adilabad: Four members of an inter-state gang were arrested for allegedly cheating public under the guise of converting white papers into currency notes by dipping in certain chemicals, in Sirikonda mandal centre on Monday. A car, liquid cash Rs 2.10 lakh, two motorcycles and four mobiles were seized from them.

Briefing details of the arrests, DSP Nagender and Sirikonda Sub-Inspector L. Srikanth told pressmen that the accused persons Parimal Gound, Kuvar Devi Gound, Ramveer Gound and Salam Sig Gound, all belonged to Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. The complainant was Pendur Jangu of Rajampet village in Sirikonda mandal.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to duping the gullible public by promising to convert white papers into currency notes in a chemical which was originally a liquid prepared with surf and water. They approached Jangu and won his trust by saying that his wife was not conceiving pregnancy as he was not worshipping Dhana Laxmi, goddess of wealth. They extracted Rs 90,000 from him.

However, Jangu realised that he was duped when he could not get the currency notes after dipping white paper in the chemical. He immediately approached the police who in turn nabbed the members by showing spontaneity.