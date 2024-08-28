| Four Newly Constructed Library Buildings In 2023 Yet To Be Opened In Kothagudem

Four newly constructed library buildings in 2023 yet to be opened in Kothagudem

The previous BRS government had spent Rs.4.5 crore to construct new libraries at the remote agency area Cherla, coal towns Manugur and Yellandu as well the District Central Library at the LIC office in Kothagudem district headquarters

By James Edwin Updated On - 28 August 2024, 06:39 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Four new library buildings, including the District Central Library, built in 2023 are not yet made functional much to the chagrin of unemployed youths, students and general public.

The previous BRS government had spent Rs.4.5 crore to construct new libraries at the remote agency area Cherla, coal towns Manugur and Yellandu as well the District Central Library at the LIC office in Kothagudem district headquarters.

The new buildings have been constructed to provide spacious reading rooms and better facilities for unemployed youths to prepare for competitive exams as well as for students and the common public, who visit the libraries to read books.

The District Central Library was constructed with Rs 1.50 crore while the other library buildings were built at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.

Library buildings at Yellandu and Munugur have been inaugurated but they have not been brought into use due to lack of furniture and sufficient number of books. A

s the library buildings at Cherla and Kothagudem are not inaugurated, the libraries are still continued in the old buildings. According to the officials, tenders worth Rs 65 lakh have been called for supplying competitive exams material and for the required furniture. But neither the books nor the furniture were supplied yet.

Speaking to Telangana Today, former District Libraries chairman Dindigala Rajender expressed concern at the delay in making the libraries functional even after months have passed since their completion.

He wanted the government to take immediate steps to constitute a new District Libraries body as well as to equip the libraries with required furniture and books. The very purpose of constructing new library buildings is being defeated as they have not made functional yet, he said.

SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram demanded the district officials to immediately bring the newly built libraries into use. Those visiting the libraries are facing difficulties as the rooms are cramped. The premises of the existing District Library turn into a pool when it rains as there is no proper drainage system, he said.