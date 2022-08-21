| Four Of Family Found Dead In Hotel In Nizamabad

Four of family found dead in hotel in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:26 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: A four member family found dead in a hotel at Nizamabad Town on Sunday morning.

The four family members – Surya Prakash and wife Akashya and their two children Prathyusha and Adwaith were staying in room 101 in the hotel for the last 15 days. The family belong to Adilabad district.

On Sunday, the family members were not responding when the hotel staff knocked the room door. Sensing something suspicious, they broke open the door and found the family members dead.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. The police suspect that Prakash, a real estate businessman, could have ended his life along with the family due to financial problems.