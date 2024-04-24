33 candidates file nominations for Nizamabad seat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 05:23 PM

Nizamabad: Eighteen nominations were received for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency seat on Wednesday.

According to District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, so far 33 candidates had filed a total of 62 nominations for the Nizamabad Parliamentary seat. Of the three major parties contesting the polls, Congress and BRS candidates have filed their nominations and BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind would be filing his nomination on Thursday.