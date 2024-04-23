26 candidates filed nomination for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency

Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
According to District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, so far 26 candidates have filed a total of 44 sets of nominations for the Nizamabad Parliament seat.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:02 PM
Nizamabad: Sixteen nominations were received for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency seat on Tuesday.

BRS candidate Bajireddy Goverdhan and Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy have already filed their nomination. BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri will file his nomination on April 25.

