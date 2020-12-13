Four youngsters killed in road accident at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Four youngsters died on the spot and one seriously injured after the car they were traveling was hit by a speeding truck at Gachibowli here in the early hours of Sunday.
The incident occurred at 3 am at the Wipro junction when the car bearing number AP 39 ED 5229, was proceeding towards Gopanpally side reached Wipro junction and jumped the signal towards the right side.
The truck proceeding from Kokapet with high speed towards IIIT side crashed into the car from the side and dragged It for some distance on the road.
While four persons died on spot, another injured was shifted to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical.
The truck driver escaped with minor injuries.
The Gachibowli police are investigating.
Watch:
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .