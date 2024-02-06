| Foxconn Invites Bids For Construction Of Chip Plant In India

Foxconn invites bids for construction of chip plant in India

The company has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore as an initial investment for the project.

By PTI Published Date - 6 February 2024, 10:32 PM

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn has invited bids for construction of a chip assembly and testing plant in India.

The plant is proposed to be set up in partnership with HCL Group, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Foxconn CEO on Padma Bhushan honour

The company has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore as an initial investment for the project.

In the filing, Foxconn said it is making an announcement on behalf of subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd for engaging others to build the plant on owned land.

Last month, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt Ltd had allocated USD 37.2 million or about Rs 308 crore for setting up the joint venture.