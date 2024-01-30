CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Foxconn CEO on Padma Bhushan honour

CM Revanth Reddy in a letter to the Foxconn Chairman said: We are glad to have Foxconn as our strategic partner in this endeavour and remain fully committed to working with you

Published Date - 30 January 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratuled Foxconn Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Young Liu on being bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award.

Stating that Telangana has been at the forefront of technological adoption and promoting advanced manufactured in India, the Chief Minister in a letter to the Foxconn Chairman said: “We are glad to have Foxconn as our strategic partner in this endeavour and remain fully committed to working with you.”

“Please treat this as a personal invitation to visit Hyderabad when you are in India for the investiture ceremony. It would be an honour to host you in Hyderabad,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

They discussed education development programmes in Telangana, opportunities for expansion of eco-tourism and advanced technology in agriculture.