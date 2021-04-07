Fraudster dupes man of Rs 3.3 lakh in Hyderabad

A youngster from Jubilee Hills was duped by fraudsters who impersonated his professor swindling Rs 3.3 lakh from him

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: When your professor sends you an email, asking from some favour, calling him and cross-checking is rarely done. And that was what landed a youngster from Jubilee Hills in trouble, with fraudsters who impersonated his professor swindling Rs 3.3 lakh from him.

According to the police, the victim, who pursued engineering from a reputed engineering college from the city, recently received a mail which had the name of one of his lecturers in the college as sender, asking for some gift coupons, each worth Rs 5,000.

“Thinking the sender to be his professor, the victim without verifying purchased about 65 gift coupons from an e-commerce site, worth Rs 3.3 lakh. He sent the coupons to the sender, who used it,” police said, adding that within a few days, the victim received another mail from the same address asking for more gift coupons.

Out of suspicion, he called his professor to check and realised that he was duped. Based on his complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police have booked a case and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .