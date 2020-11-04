Free legal aid for Telugu NRIs in Dubai

The PBSK, which was recently revamped and moved into the premises of Indian Consulate, offers free legal, psychological and financial counselling services

Jeddah: Distressed NRIs from the Telugu States in the UAE can now avail free legal aid in their native language through Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra (PBSK) in Dubai. The PSBK will continue to provide legal and psychological counselling through both 24×7 toll-free hotline number and walk-in counters. Experts, including a panel of seven lawyers, will offer their services on a pro-bono basis.

The PBSK, which was recently revamped and moved into the premises of Indian Consulate, offers free legal, psychological and financial counselling services.

Apart from running the 24×7 toll-free helpline 80046342, the centre has also opened its walk-in counters from 9am to 6pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 2pm to 6pm on Friday and Saturday and on all public holidays.

Also, distressed Indians can contact PBSK through WhatsApp number 00971543090571 and through Twitter handle @pbskdubai. One can contact by email at [email protected]

Apart from Telugu, the PBSK toll-free helpline number is being operated in English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. In case the caller does not speak any of the mentioned languages, call-backs from the language staff concerned will be arranged, officials said.

The PBSK was earlier known as Indian Workers Resources Centre. The centre at Sharjah was closed and at Dubai, it was moved to the consulate premises.

The operational cost of the centre and other welfare activities is pooled from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) where Indians in the UAE pay a fee of 8 Dirhams for every consular service they seek from Indian diplomatic missions.

